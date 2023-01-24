Party position in Karachi LG polls looks like this after ECP issued consolidated list

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the final consolidated results of the local bodies elections in Karachi, showing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as the clear winner with 91 seats out of 229.

The results, which include the elections for chairman and vice-chairman in 229 Union Councils (UCs) of Karachi, have been withheld in six UCs.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) secured second place with 85 seats, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in third with 42 seats. The Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) won seven seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) won two seats, and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) managed to secure just one seat. An independent candidate also won a seat.

The results of the Karachi local bodies elections demonstrate a significant shift in the political landscape of the city, with the PPP emerging as the dominant party.

The results also indicate a strong showing by JI, who managed to secure a significant number of seats despite facing a tough competition.

The ECP is expected to release the final results of the withheld UCs in the coming days.