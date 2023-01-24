PTI’s Hammad Azhar warns Punjab caretaker setup to refrain from being partisan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former energy minister Hammad Azhar has warned the Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to ensure the smooth organization of free and fair elections by refraining from creating any obstacles in the process.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, Azhar also warned that PTI will present evidence in court against anyone found to be partial.

In addition, the PTI leader advised the Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman to toe the line and abide by the Constitution in announcing the date for elections.

He warned that if the governor does not follow the Constitution, PTI will take him to court.

He also warned the caretaker government in Punjab of a case under sedition charges if it fails to pull its weight and fulfill its constitutional duties.

PTI leader also highlighted the ongoing economic and energy crisis in Pakistan, and alleged that the massive power breakdown was caused by the Energy Minister Khurram Ghulam Dastagir’s orders to shut down all power plants.

He claimed that a dead in the water regime has been imposed on Pakistan, in which ministers do not want to put their shoulder to the wheel but instead prefer foreign trips.