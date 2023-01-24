Australian women beat Pakistan women by 8 wickets in first T20

Australian women cricket team kept the winning streak against Pakistan going on Tuesday, as they defeated the Green shirts by eight wickets in the first T20 International.

Pakistan women team won the toss and elected to bat first. Australian fast bowler, all-rounder Ellyse Perry dismissed both openers Muneeba Ali (8) and Javeria Khan (16).

Skipper Bismah Maroof, Sidra Shamas and Nida Dar failed to reach double figures and soon Pakistan were 57 for the loss of five wickets.

Ayesha Naseem hit three sixes and 24 runs off 20 balls whereas Omaima Sohail top scored with 30 runs.

Australian bowler Megan Schutt took five wickets and ended up with third best figures for Australia in T20I’s.

Ellyse Perry scored a half century and remained not out as Australia chased the target for the loss of only two wickets and with 38 balls to spare.