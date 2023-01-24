Australia edge Spain 4-3 in thriller to reach World Cup semifinal

Australian Hockey team edged Spain 4-3 in a thrilling Quarterfinal on Tuesday, to book their spot in the semifinal of Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India.

3-time world champions Australia, who won the World Cup in 1986, 2010 and 2014, conceded two goals in the first half.

After going down 0-2, Australians got one goal back in the 30th minutes, just before the half-time.

Australians started the second half very strong and scored three goals in just seven minutes to go 4-2 up.

Spain scored another goal in the third quarter to reduce Australia’s lead. The Spaniards tried their best to score an equaliser and had a penalty stroke, but Australian goal-keeper Andrew Charter made an amazing save to keep his team’s lead intact.

Australia reached the semifinal of Hockey World Cup for the 12th time in a row.