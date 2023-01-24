PM Shehbaz says ready to sacrifice political capital to bring IMF program back on track

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the coalition government’s eagerness to conclude the 9th review with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) without any further delay.

He launched the PM’s Youth Business and Agri-loans scheme which aims to provide opportunities for young people to earn a livelihood through various business and agriculture initiatives.

During the launch ceremony in Islamabad, the premier emphasized the difficulty of the current times in Pakistan and stated that he would be willing to sacrifice his political career and life for the sake of the country.

He acknowledged that Pakistan is facing significant challenges and emphasized the responsibility of politicians and all Pakistanis to address these issues.

While discussing the IMF program, the prime minister stated that the coalition government is eager to conclude the 9th review without any further delay.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s willingness to the IMF chief by saying, “I have informed the IMF chief executive that Pakistan is eager to complete the pending review and fulfill all the conditions set forth by the IMF.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that it is not possible for both politics and the state to be saved simultaneously.

He stressed that the elite class must make sacrifices first before asking the common people to do the same.

The premier disclosed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had rolled its sleeves to further jack up interest rate.

Further, the new loan program will provide young people with loans of up to Rs7.5 million with easy installment options and low interest rates, with loans of up to Rs500,000 being interest-free.

The prime minister expressed optimism that with the potential and talent of the youth, Pakistan will be able to overcome its current challenges.

He praised them as “the shining stars on the horizon of the country.”

The premier also acknowledged that the government has a primary responsibility to address the country’s issues, and despite the difficult circumstances, their resolve to make Pakistan stronger remains strong.

PM Shehbaz also announced that his government has decided to restore PM Laptop Scheme and in first phase 100,000 laptops would be distributed among deserving students.