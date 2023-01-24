PCB writes to 27 departments to form cricket teams

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wrote letters to 27 departments on Tuesday, to form their cricket teams and were promised all the assistance regarding that, Samaa TV learnt.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered few months back to restore the departmental cricket according to PCB constitution of 2014.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan had advised PCB to finish the departmental cricket before that, and started the regional cricket system.

PCB requested the departments to form the teams as early as possible, so that they could participate in 2023-2024 domestic season, which would start from August 2023.

According to Samaa TV’s sources, the PCB wrote to following departments to form their teams.

Ghani Glass, Income Tax, K-Electric, Karachi Port Trust, Khan Research Laboratory, National Bank of Pakistan, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Omar Associates, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan International Airlines, Port Qasim Authority, Pakistan Television Corporation, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL).