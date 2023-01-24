After 20 days, gold creates record after climbing to new high

The price of gold rose to a new all-time record high on Tuesday after its value per tola increased by Rs1,150.

According to data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association President Al-Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand on Tuesday, the price of a tola (11.66 grams) of 24 karat gold rose by Rs1.150 to Rs189,300.

This was up from Rs188,150 at which the rates had closed on Monday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold rose by Rs986 to Rs162,294.

The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold – which is widely used by people to create jewelry, rose to Rs148,770.

In the international market, price of gold increased by $14 to rise to $1,938 per ounce.

The under-cost from Dubai was Rs3,500.

Price of silver

The price of silver, however, remained unchanged.

The price of a tola of 24-karat silver stood at Rs2,100.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of silver closed at Rs1,800.41.