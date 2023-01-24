Watch Live
PCB asks BPL players to return to Pakistan till 2 February

PSL franchises request PCB to call back players 10 days before PSL
Samaa Web Desk Jan 24, 2023
<p>Khushdil Shah receives player of the match award in Bangladesh Premier League. PHOTO: BPL/Facebook</p>

**Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked the Pakistani players on Tuesday, to come back to the country till 2 February by leaving the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

PCB spokesperson disclosed that players were advised to come back because Pakistan Super League (PSL) starts on 13 February.

PCB spokesperson also revealed that PSL franchises had requested PCB to call back players so that they can get some rest before PSL.

Pakistani players have made a huge impact in BPL so far, with Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Wasim Junior performing very well for their respective teams.

Here are some of the best performances of Pakistanis in the BPL.

