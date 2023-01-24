IHC gives govt two weeks to explain why AGP post remains vacant

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought reply from federal government in two weeks over the delay in appointment of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir sought a reply from the law secretary in two weeks.

Law secretary apprised the court that the post of AGP was laying vacant to which the court replied that AGP was not available for the court’s assistance in legal matters.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court has already held that the AGP is a constitutional post, and it cannot be left vacant as there is no mention of an acting attorney general in the Constitution.