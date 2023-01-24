WATCH: Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra: game-changer in night, moon photography?

As the world of mobile photography continues to evolve, many consumers are on the hunt for a phone that can capture stunning shots in any lighting conditions.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra may just be the answer to this search, as the company has recently teased the camera capabilities of the device in a promo campaign.

In a YouTube video, Samsung hints at the phone’s improved night mode and its ability to capture epic moon shots, with the tagline “Epic nights are coming.”

While this feature is believed to be the highly-anticipated “Space Zoom 100x,” which was recently leaked on a complete specs sheet of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it’s worth noting that the phone has not yet been officially released, and thus its capabilities have not been confirmed by Samsung.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is also rumored to feature a brand-new 200MP main camera, which could potentially bring significant improvements in both photography and videography.

With the highly-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event just around the corner, photography enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers alike will have to wait and see if the Galaxy S23 Ultra lives up to its promised potential.