Lahore school violence: DEA recommends canceling registration of institution

The District Education Authority (DEA) on Tuesday recommended canceling the registration of Lahore private elite school where a female student was thrashed by her schoolmates.

The inquiry report submitted today stated that the incident occurred outside the canteen after the victim’s parents shared photos with the parents of suspects where they could be seen making merry.

After this incident, school administration expelled five students including the victim.

The authority urged to cancel the registration of the school along with a fine of Rs0.6 million.

According to the police, the school management had not been cooperating over the matter, while seven persons including the school principal and the canteen employee are also part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the incident was also not being shared with the police while the statements of four witnesses had been recorded.

Punjab Police Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar said that use of drugs in educational institutions was on the rise.