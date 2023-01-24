What many can’t do: ChatGPT aces MBA, medical exams in one go

In a breakthrough achievement, the ChatGPT-3 powered chatbot has not only passed the final exam of an MBA course at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, but has also aced the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

The chatbot, known as ChatGPT, achieved a score between a B- and B grade on the MBA exam and reportedly demonstrated a high level of concordance and insight in its explanations on the USMLE.

According to a research paper published on medRxiv, the ChatGPT model was able to achieve over 50% accuracy across all of the USMLE steps, which are taken by medical students hoping to become licensed doctors.

Additionally, the chatbot offered insights and explanations for how it arrived at its answers, indicating its potential to assist with medical education and potentially, clinical decision-making.

This isn’t the first time ChatGPT has made headlines for its impressive abilities. In the past, the chatbot has been used to generate human-like text, answer questions, and even write stories and articles.

However, its success in passing rigorous exams in both the medical and business fields is a significant step forward for the use of AI in education.

While some experts in artificial intelligence and educators suggest that products like ChatGPT may pose a negative effect on the education system in the future, others argue that its ability to assist in decision-making, offer explanations and respond to human hints might make it an invaluable tool in the classroom.

The researchers for the paper available on medRxiv wrote, “ChatGPT demonstrated a high level of concordance and insight in its explanations. These results suggest that large language models may have the potential to assist with medical education, and potentially, clinical decision-making.”

As the use of AI in education continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how ChatGPT and similar technologies are implemented in the classroom and the impact they have on the future of learning.