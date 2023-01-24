Sindh govt relaxes age limit for public sector jobs

Sindh government has announced a relaxation of the age limit for government jobs.

The relaxation in age limit for government jobs was over on June 30, 2022 and it has been extended now. The relaxation will be applicable on jobs advertised between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2024.

The age limit for government jobs has been increased by 15 years, providing a much-needed opportunity for thousands of young people who were worried about passing the age limit.

However, it’s worth noting that this exemption will not be applicable to recruitment through the Police Service or Public Service Commission.

This move by the Sindh government is being hailed as a positive step towards addressing the issue of unemployment among youth in the region.

With the current economic climate, finding a job can be a daunting task, especially for young people.

This relaxation of the age limit for government jobs is a welcome development, providing a much-needed lifeline for those struggling to find work.