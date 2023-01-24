Babar Azam makes it to ICC Test team of the year

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam earned a place in the Test team of the year on Tuesday, for his ending the 2022 as top scorer in Test format.

Pakistan’s skipper scored 1184 runs at an average of 69.94 in 2022 and scored a century each against Australia, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand.

He also scored 196 runs against Australia in the Karachi test, to save the match for Pakistan.

Babar Azam was nominated by ICC as the captain of T20 team of the year in 2021 and ODI team of the year in 2022, which proves his dominance in all three formats.

England’s Ben Stokes, who led his team to first ever Test whitewash in Pakistan, was named captain of the side. His team-mates Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson were also included in best XI.

Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon were the Australians selected in Test team of the year.

West Indian opener Kraigg Brathwaite, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and South Africa’s fast bowler Kagiso Rabada also made the team.