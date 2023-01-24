Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 24th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 24th January 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 1PM | SAMAA TV | 24th January 2023 Recommended Nearly 24 hours on: Govt says power fully restored across country PCB asks BPL players to return to Pakistan till 2 February Azarenka beats Pegula to set up Rybakina semi at Australian Open Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular WATCH: French model bizarre intro at Miss Universe leaves internet in splits Are you experiencing display glitches on your iPhone 14 Pro? You’re not alone! These are top 10 Pakistani YouTubers of 2022