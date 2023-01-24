OGRA refutes reports of petrol, diesel shortage in Pakistan

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday refuted rumors of petrol and diesel shortage in Pakistan, claimed having sufficient stocks available.

OGRA Spokesperson Imran Ghaznavi termed news circulating on social media about the shortage of petroleum products in the country ‘fake’.

He said that they have petrol stock for 18 days while diesel for more than month.

“Ships carrying 101,000MT (metric tons) petrol are at berth,” the spokesman added.

Ghaznavi also said that the local refineries are playing an active role in meeting the demand for petrol and diesel.