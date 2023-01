Team-mates congratulate Shadab Khan on his Nikkah

Pakistan Cricket Team’s all-rounder Shadab Khan was congratulated by his team-mates after he announced his “Nikaah” with mentor Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter on Tuesday.

Shadab Khan wrote on Twitter, “Alhamdulilah today was my Nikkah. It is a big day in my life and start of a new chapter. Please respect my choices and those my my wife’s and our families. Prayers and love for all.”

Iftikhar Ahmed welcomed Shadab Khan to the married club and congratulated Saqlain Mushtaq and his wife Sana Saqlain.

Shahnawaz Dahani saw the funny side of it and consoled the heartbroken girls.

Shadab Khan’s best friend Hassan Ali also shared his joy on Twitter.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, opener Imam-ul-Haq, fast bowler Naseem Shah, wicket-keeper Muhammad Haris, fast bowler Muhammad Wasim Junior, former test cricketer Umar Gul were among others those who congratulated him.