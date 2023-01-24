Energy minister doubts power outage could be a result of system hack

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir announced on Tuesday that 1,012 had been restored across the country, while electricity in flooded areas was also restored.

In a press conference held in Islamabad, he said that the electricity system in the country has been fully restored following a breakdown that occurred yesterday morning at 7:30am due to voltage drop.

He added that the cause of the voltage drop remains unknown, and an investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

He said that the power plants across the country were shut down as a preemptive measure. However, the system was restored completely at 5:15am.

Dastagir said that the power demand in January usually remains low – around 8,000 MWs - due to cold weather while expressing doubt that the system could have been hacked by external attacks.

The minister also thanked the minister of water resources and WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain for their efforts in restoring electricity.

He criticized the previous government for not investing enough in the system.

KE had improved the internal system regarding damages, but had not started producing their own electricity; he said and added that the electric supply company had not started restoration yet which is why some areas of Karachi were still without electricity.

The minister said that the committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will submit its report in a week.