Naqeebullah murder case: ATC issues arrest warrants against seven fugitives

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Karachi on Tuesday issued the written order of acquitting 18 suspects including former Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the Naqibullah Mehsud murder case.

While, the court also issued permanent arrest warrants against seven fugitives including Amanullah Marwat, Gada Hussain, Mohsen Abbas, Sadaqat Hussain Shah, Raja Shamim Mukhtar, Rana Riaz and Shoaib.

The court’s decision to acquit the suspects was based on benefit of doubt and weak prosecution including insufficient evidence.

According to the court, the prosecution failed to prove its case and the benefit of doubt went in favor of the suspects; in line with Islamic and universal principles of justice.

Rao Anwar’s lawyer argued that his client was implicated in the case on the basis of professional malice and that no witness had identified his presence at the crime scene.

The court also noted that records showed that Rao Anwar’s location at the time of the incident was Malir Cantt.

The police had not contacted companies for location details and the investigating officer also stated that forensics of the accused’s mobile phones were not done.

