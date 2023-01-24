Punjab government increases wage of daily wagers

The government of Punjab on Tuesday announced incremental in the wages of the goverment daily wagers, in accordance to their skill variations.

State workers that earlier received Rs965, after increment will now be receiving Rs1,060.

While, the daily wage of skilled laborers had been increases by Rs150.

Such skilled laborers that earlier earned Rs1,300, will now be receiving Rs1,450 after increment.

On the other hand, daily wages for laborers charges paid by the government in Lahore has also been increased by Rs85.

By comparison, daily wages of government contracted day laborers in all other districts of Punjab has been increased by Rs70.