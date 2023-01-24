Watch Live
Paigham-e-Pakistan conference to address those taking up arms against army

Conference issues 15 points declaration that equates taking up arms against military to mutiny
Samaa Web Desk Jan 24, 2023
<p>Photo. File</p>

The Paigham-e-Pakistan conference held on Monday at the International Islamic University (IIU) has issued a unanimous,15-points declaration which stresses that taking up arms against Pakistan Army was equivalent to mutiny.

Scholars from different schools of thought from across the country participated in the conference, including Mufti Taqi Usmani.

The declaration denounced the narrative of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while the scholars congregation reiterated that Pakistan is an Islamic state and Constitution of Pakistan tantamount that it is Islamic.

The statement issued read that any armed action against Pakistan is equivalent to rebellion, illegal and forbidden.

The declaration also denounced TTP Mufti Noor Wali anti-Pakistan fatwa (decree) and termed it as completely incorrect.

The deceleration said TTP Mufti Noor Wali and his colleagues should recognize Pakistan as an Islamic state.

