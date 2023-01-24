Zahid Akhter Zaman appointed as Punjab’s new chief secrertary

As part of reshuffle in the Punjab bureaucracy after the appointment of the caretaker chief minister, Zahid Akhter Zaman, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the province.

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, has now been directed to report back to the Services and General Administration Department (S&GA).

Lahore CCPO Dogar transferred

Also, the Lahore Capital City Traffic Police (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has been transferred.

The authorities appointed Punjab Additional Inspector General (AIG) Bilal Siddque Kamyana as new CCPO of Lahore.

Punjab CM Principal Secretary transferred

The top tier reshuffle in Punjab started with the transfer of Punjab CM Principal Secretary transferred Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

Bhatti has been directed to report to Punjab Assembly Secretariat.