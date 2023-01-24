Imran left no stone upturned to destroy Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif

Deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan left no stone upturned to destroy the Pakistan.

Talking to media in London, Nawaz said that it was the responsibility of every Pakistani to get rid of such people.

He alleged that Imran Khan was an agent of chaos for Pakistan and this was not a good message for the country.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said Imran Niazi had been part of a grand design to oust Nawaz Sharif and victimize PML-N in the name of accountability.

“From 2013 onwards, he has been an agent of anarchy and chaos in the country. His poisonous rants have debased politics, polarized society and undermined state institutions,” he added.