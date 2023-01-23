NA speaker considers accepting another 25 resignations of PTI MNAs

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf is mulling whether to accept resignations of another 25 lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the NA secretariat advised Ahsraf not to accept the en masse request of 45 PTI MNAs to withdraw their resignations.

NA secretariat officials met on Monday and deliberated the legal issues over the request of PTI MNAs.

Sources claimed that NA secretariat reviewed the constitutional and legal status of the request received of PTI lawmakers sent via email and WhatsApp.

As per legal experts, MNAs should also submit hand written requests if they wish their resignations should not be accepted.

The sources said the speaker is also considering whether to accept 20 to 25 more resignations of PTI lawmakers.

However, the Speaker will approve the resignations on the advice of the Assembly authorities.

Earlier, PTI Secretary General Asad Umar emailed said that his party has decided to withdraw the resignations of 44 members of the National Assembly.

In his tweet, Asad Umar said that the Speaker is not yet accepting the resignations of all the members of the Assembly, therefore, according to the instructions of the party’s chairman, it has been decided to withdraw the resignations of 44 members of the Assembly.

Asad Umar further said that the decision to withdraw the resignation has been emailed to the Speaker of the National Assembly. The next step would be the nomination of the Leader of the Opposition.