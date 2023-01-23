Amnesty schemes have ruined Pakistan: SC

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Monday observed that amnesty schemes introduced by the government for those dealing in black economy goods (whether money or other items) to regularize them without any questions, had failed its primary purpose and has only contributed to the destruction of the country in an organized way.

This was remarked by Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday.

He noted that it was the authority of the Parliament alone, or the provincial assembly, to approve amnesty schemes. Instead, it seems that every institution was introducing schemes of their own.

One-time amnesty for the smuggled vehicles has been introduced hundreds of times, he added.

The court also expressed annoyance over the the government’s failure to appoint an attorney general of Pakistan.

Justice Faez remarked that there are more than 5,000 lawyers registered to practice in the SC, but the executive has been unable to choose any one for this important post.

The court said that as per the law, this important slot could not be left vacant.

Is a bargain being struck on the appointment of the attorney general, he asked.

Justice Isa, who was leading a three-member bench, proceeded to dismiss an appeal by a Pakistan customs against the decision of the appellate tribunal for releasing a ‘smuggled’ vehicle on payment of duties, in 2018 by the department.

Justice Isa noted that the British prime minister was fined for not fastening his seat belt and he also rendered an apology for the conduct. In Pakistan, the institution was not powerful enough to fine even an ordinary officer of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on a violation, he said.