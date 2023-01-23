Inmates take partial control of Gujarat jail after starting fire

Prisoners at the Gujrat Central Jail started a riot on Monday that left 12 policemen, including a deputy superintendent of Police (DSP), injured.

It prompted the authorities to summon reinforcements from the entire division to prevent a full fledged jail breakout.

Riots by prisoners against the prison administrator started after the alleged removal of hooks from jail walls by the deputy superintendent of jail.

Prisoners took control of one portion of the jail while a few could also be seen climbing on to the roof of the jail.

Lacking access to arms, police personnel pelted the inmates with stones to drive them back.

Meanwhile the large contingent of police encircled the jail and provided support to comrades inside to overcome the riot in which at least 12 policemen sustained injuries.

When asked if the prisoners had snatched weapons from policemen deputed inside, the Gujrat Regional Police Officer (RPO) denounced such claims.

However, he neither confirmed nor denied reports that inmates had managed to capture a portion of the jail.

Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, who was in the middle of his first full day as the chief minister, took notice of the jail situation and sought a report from the Gujarat Commissioner and RPO.

He directed authorities to control the situation.