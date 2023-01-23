Imran announces protests from Tuesday against Punjab’s interim CM

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday announced protests against the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that the PTI will protest Naqvi’s appointment in Lahore and Rawalpindi tomorrow (Tuesday) .

Imran said ECP chose Naqvi as the interim Chief Minister of Punjab, but no one has confidence in Naqvi to hold free and fair elections.

The caretaker chief minister is supposed to be neutral person who holds free and fair elections without giving anyone’s favor, added.

He said that PTI suggested the name of Nasir Khosa and that the opposition had also expressed confidence on his name for the interim CM.

He further added Britain’s’ former prime minister Boris Johnson resigned from the office because of throwing a birthday party amid the coronavirus restrictions.

He alleged that Naqvi played a a role in the ’regime change conspiracy ’.

Also alleged that Naqvi had plea bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and returned millions of rupees.

PTI chief said that they accepted the Azam Khan, the name nominated by the opposition, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of his upright past.

It is pertinent to note that ECP made consensus decision and appointed Mohsin Naqvi as Punjab’s caretaker chief minister to hold elections in the province constitutionally. On Sunday night, Punjab Governor Baligur Rehman administered oath from Mohsin Naqvi. On Monday, he took charge as interim CM of the province.

Naqvi is a journalist who hails from Noswhera Virkan village Leel Virkan.