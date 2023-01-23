Massive power breakdown: You may soon lose signals on your mobile

The telecom industry in Pakistan is facing major disruptions as the country is currently dealing with a power breakdown.

Mobile network installations have been running on backup power for the majority of the day, and according to the sector, this is not a sustainable solution.

The network infrastructure is not designed to run on backup power for prolonged periods, and the telecom industry is calling for the urgent restoration of electricity from the national grid.

The sector has emphasized that without this restoration, the telecom industry will continue to face difficulties, and it will negatively impact the connectivity and communication services for millions of citizens.

The situation has also highlighted the need for the government to address the underlying issues causing the power breakdown and to develop long-term solutions to ensure the stability and reliability of the country’s power supply.