CAA calls for ban on flying drones, use of laser light in funnel zone of airports

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) advised the authorities for a complete ban on flying drones and use of laser light in the funnel area of the airports.

The funnel area includes a flight path extending outwards and upwards from either side of the runway.

CAA has called for a ban on flying drones and the use of laser lights after a United Nations (UN) aircraft, en route from Kabul, encountered a drone before landing at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

Luckily, no accident occurred, but it alarmed the aviation watchdog.

To avoid such occurrences in the future, the airport management asked the district administration to increase patrolling and search and combing operation.