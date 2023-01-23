PCB appoints Haroon Rasheed as chief selector

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Haroon Rasheed as the chief selector of national team once again on Monday, like it was reported by Samaa the previous day.

PCB’s management committee head Najam Sethi said in the press conference that names of the other members of selection committee would be announced later.

Haroon Rasheed had earlier served as national chief selector from 2015 to 2016 as well.

Najam Sethi told that Haroon Rasheed would resign from his position in the 14-member management committee as well.

Interestingly, Haroon Rasheed had suggested Shahid Afridi’s name as a junior cricketer, back in 1990s. And now he will replace the former captain as the chief selector.

Haroon Rasheed also represented Pakistan in 23 Tests and 12 ODI matches in 1970s and 1980s.