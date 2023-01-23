No interest in ODI series against Afghanistan, says Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi said on Monday that Pakistan would not have benefit if they play One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan.

PCB head was addressing a press conference in Lahore as he told that Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) approached PCB and proposed an ODI series.

Sethi said that he told ACB that Pakistan had already qualified for the 2023 World Cup and would not have any benefit.

Najam Sethi suggested ACB to play three T20 matches, for which both boards will share the revenue.

He also talked about Mickey Arthur that he was still trying to have him as the coach and the former coach could join Pakistan once again.

Najam Sethi added that it was his right to appoint Shan Masood as the vice-captain of Pakistan Cricket Team but it was team management’s decision if he should play or not.

He also said that he would discuss the issue about Asia Cup at Asian Cricket Concil (ACC) meeting.