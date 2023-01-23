Lahore school violence: Police include school management, video makers in probe

In the investigation of a violent incident at a private school in Lahore, where a student was brutally beaten by her classmates, the Defence Police have expanded their inquiry to include the school’s management and the individuals who filmed the attack.

Of seven new nominations, four boys who were present behind the camera during the incident are now also being investigated.

Previously, a criminal case had been filed against three female students for their involvement in the attack.

The police are also utilizing footage from the school’s CCTV cameras as part of their investigation.

The main suspect, a female student, has voluntarily joined the probe after obtaining pre-arrest bail while the remaining three suspects are also providing statements.

Additionally, the district education authority (DEA) has also established an inquiry panel to investigate the incident, but has yet to release their findings.