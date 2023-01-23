Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother files FIR against her bahu

Renowned Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother has lodged an FIR against her daughter-in-law over a property dispute.

Earlier today, an Indian news agency, ANI, shared the news on their official Twitter account stating that Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui has filed an FIR against the actor’s second wife, Aaliya alias Zainab, and that she has been called by the police for questioning.

ANI further reported that the Kick actor’s wife and his mother had an argument, following which Mehrunisa Siddiqui registered an FIR against Alia.

According to an Indian website, Hindustan Times, the actor’s second wife in 2020, had sent a legal notice to Siddiqui demanding divorce, alledging that she was subjected to domestic violence.

The report states, “She claimed that though Nawazuddin never raised his hand at her, his brother Shamas Siddiqui hit her.”

However, in 2021, she reversed her decision to divorce the actor. In an interview with Indian news channel ABP, she said, “Both me and Nawaz will try together to remove all the problems between us. Going forward, we will sort all the problems and misconceptions. We have been talking about this.”

On the work front, Nawaz will next be seen in Haddi, in which he will portray a role of a transgender.

Apart from this, Siddiqui also has Tiku Weds Sheru in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sa Ra Ra Ra and Afwah.