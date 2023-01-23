ICC includes Rizwan, Haris in T20 Men’s Team of the year

Pakistan cricket team’s star players Muhammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf were named in International Cricket Council’s (ICC) T20 Men’s team of the year on Monday, for their performances in 2022.

Muhammad Rizwan was named in the team for the second year in a row as he also won T20 Cricketer of the year award in 2021 and was nominated for the year this year as well.

On the other hand, Haris Rauf was named in ICC Team of the year for the first time.

Rizwan had scored 996 runs in T20 International cricket in 2022, second only behind India’s Suryakumar Yadav.

He was Pakistan’s joint highest scorer at the T20 World Cup and played an important role in helping Pakistan reach final.

Haris Rauf had also impressed in T20 World Cup, including two wickets in the final whereas he picked up eight wickets in Asia Cup.

Pakistani pacer ended the year with 31 T20 International, making him the highest wicket taker of 2022.

Three Indians, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya were also selected by ICC.

England’s Jos Buttler was nominated as the skipper whereas his compatriot Sam Curran was also picked.

Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, Ireland’s Josh Little, Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia’s Glenn Phillips were also included.