Power outage plunges Pakistan into darkness, but humor keeps nation’s spirits up

Twitter erupts into memes as country suffers nationwide blackout
Samaa Web Desk Jan 23, 2023
<p>Photo: File</p>

Pakistanis, amid the darkness caused by the nationwide power outage, didn’t lose their humor as Twitter flooded with hilarious memes.

An unexpected technical glitch in the country’s national grid caused a widespread power outage throughout the country leaving citizens in most part without electricity.

After the news of the blackout broke, Pakistanis took to Twitter to cope with the power outrage in the best manner they could.

Many people are sharing memes and joking about the power cut, with some even praising the opportunity to unplug and take a break from technology.

Check out how people reacted to the nationwide outage.

#ElectricityShutDown and #PowerOutage have now become the top trends on Twitter in Pakistan.

This is not the first time Pakistan has faced power outages, but citizens have always shown a remarkable ability to find joy in difficult situations.

Twitter

power cuts

Electricity Shut Down

Blackout

