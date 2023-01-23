ICC names Pakistan’s Nida Dar in T20 Women’s Team of the year

Pakistan Women Cricket Team’s all-rounder Nida Dar was rewarded by International Cricket Council (ICC) for her performances in 2022 and included in ICC Women’s T20 Team of the year on Monday.

Nida Dar remained consistent throughout the year and took 15 wickets at an average of 18.33 and economy rate of 5.50.

She also showed some magnificent performances with the bat, as her 56 runs innings off just 37 balls against India, helped Pakistan beat their arch-rivals at the Asia Cup.

Nida Dar has been named in the ICC T20 Women’s Team of the year for the second time, as she was included in the team in 2019 as well.

ICC also included four Indian players Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh in the team.

Australia’s Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Tahila McGrath were also among the best 11 players of 2022.

England’s Sophie Ecclestone and Sri Lanka’s Inoka Ranaweera were the other players, whereas New Zealand’s Sophie Devine was named as the skipper of the team.