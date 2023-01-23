Karachi father kills daughter for marrying man of her choice

In an unsettling incident that took place at the Karachi City Court, a young woman, identified as Hajra, was brutally shot dead by her own father for exercising her right to free will marriage.

The victim, who was only 20-years-old and a resident of Orangi Town, was denied her basic human rights by her father, who tragically took her life for choosing a partner of her own choice.

The tragic incident also left two others, including a police officer, injured.

According to police report, the victim had gone to the court to record her statement, when her father, identified as Ameer Khan, opened fire on her.

The suspect, who had brought a gun into the court premises through Gate 4, was immediately arrested from the crime scene.

An investigation revealed that the father had registered a First Information Report (FIR) of kidnapping following which Boat Basin Police recovered Hajra and arrested her husband, Jawad.

The police have suspended the duty officer at Gate 4 for negligence and further investigations are underway.