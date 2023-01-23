China to use AI in courts to ‘instantly’ resolve bank loan disputes

Chinese courts are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into their decision making processes, a development that has raised concerns about the reliability of automated legal decisions.

The Hangzhou court recently used AI to resolve 10 bank loan disputes in just 30 minutes, while a court in Suzhou used AI to settle traffic accident disputes.

AI-based systems are also being used to suggest penalties in criminal cases, while in other cases AI-based solutions are being used to optimize legal databases and make them more accessible.

However, ethical concerns remain, with some experts worried that decisions made by AI may be deemed more credible than those made by humans, and that AI-based predictions may be based on incomplete or biased data.

The trend of using AI in legal matters has raised concerns about the commercialization of judicial decision-making data, and whether tech companies will be able to influence and profit from the process.

For now, it seems clear that AI still has a long way to go before it can be trusted to make reliable legal decisions.