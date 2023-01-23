Upgrade your WhatsApp experience with this new time-saving feature

The Meta-owned instant messaging app is introducing a new update that will revolutionize the way you communicate with your contacts. Imagine being able to share your thoughts, feelings, and personal messages with just a simple voice note.

WABetaInfo reported that with the latest 2.22.21.5 Android beta update, you can now post voice notes as your status, making your conversations more personal and expressive.

This exciting new feature will give users the ability to express themselves in a whole new way. Not only can you send voice messages to regular chats, but now you can also share a personal voice note as your status for all your contacts to see.

The update also allows users to have more control over their recordings, giving them the option to discard a recording before making it public. Plus, WhatsApp allows you to configure who can see your Voice Status update, giving you more privacy options.

However, there is a time restriction on this feature, allowing users to record a voice note for only 30 seconds. But don’t worry, just like images and videos, the voice notes shared via the Status section will automatically get deleted after 24 hours.

Overall, this new feature is a game-changer for WhatsApp users, giving them a new way to express themselves and connect with their loved ones. Upgrade your WhatsApp now and start sharing your voice with the world!