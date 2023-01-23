Imran Khan directs 44 PTI lawmakers to withdraw their NA resignations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has directed 44 PTI lawmakers of National Assembly (NA) to withdraw their resignations.

The direction has come after the coalition government surprisingly approved resignations of 70 MNAs of PTI soon after it emerged that the party could return to the NA and bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

These resignations were apart from acceptance of 11 resignations in the first lot.

On Monday, PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar tweeted that the remaining 44 MNAs would withdraw their resignations since they were not accepted yet.

He also shared the names of those lawmakers.

Umar said an email in this regard has been sent to the speaker.

Meanwhile, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that 45 lawmakers have decided to take back their resignations so that the party could retain the positions of the leader of the opposition and parliamentary leader in the NA.