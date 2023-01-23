Can’t afford premium ChatGPT? Try these 3 free alternatives having similar capabilities

ChatGPT, the popular text generator AI based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model, has recently announced a paid plan.

While this may be a bummer for those who have grown accustomed to using the service for free, there are a variety of alternative options to consider.

In this guide, we will take a look at three free ChatGPT alternatives that offer similar capabilities and features, but at no cost to the user.

YouChat

First on our list is YouChat, which is also powered by OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 AI model.

This gives it similar capabilities as ChatGPT, with the added bonus of a sleek and colorful interface that is seamlessly integrated into the You.com search engine.

This means that YouChat can act as both a search engine and a chatbot, providing users with a list of relevant links or conversational responses to their queries.

However, it’s worth noting that YouChat is limited by the knowledge cut-off date of its base technology, GPT-3.5, so it may not provide accurate responses to events that have occurred after 2021.

OpenAI Playground

Next, we have OpenAI Playground, which is a platform that allows users to play with OpenAI’s GPT-3 AI model. This tool may not have received as much attention as ChatGPT, but it is actually a larger and more powerful AI model.

ChatGPT is essentially a streamlined and fine-tuned version of GPT-3 that is designed to be more conversational and human-like in its responses.

OpenAI Playground offers more options and settings for users to customize the AI model to suit their needs, making it a great choice for power users.

DialoGPT

Lastly, we have DialoGPT, which is a free and lighthearted AI developed by Microsoft. Dialo has been trained on 147 million multi-turn dialogues from Reddit, and is capable of understanding and responding to multi-turn queries.

Although it has been superseded by GODEL AI, it remains a fun and easy-to-use option for those looking for a chatbot experience.

Users can try it out using HuggingFace’s inference API, and can also experiment with their own prompts.

However, DialoGPT’s responses are not always accurate and can be easily confused, particularly when asked about sensitive topics.

In conclusion, while ChatGPT’s paid plan may be a disappointment for some users, there are plenty of free alternatives available that offer similar capabilities and features.

Whether you’re looking for a search engine and chatbot combination, a powerful AI model for power users, or a lighthearted and fun chatbot experience, there is an option out there for you.