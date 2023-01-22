PCB could appoint former test cricketer Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector

After former captain Shahid Afridi announced on SAMAA TV program Game, Set, Match last week that he will not be continuing his role as chief selector, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) moved on Sunday to finalize a name for his successor.

Sources within the cricket board have suggested that former test cricketer Haroon Rasheed could take over the mantle as the new chief selector of the national cricket team.

The source told SAMAA TV Rasheed was the convener of the interim selection committee headed by Afridi for the New Zealand series and currently serves as a member of the PCB Management Committee.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi is expected to make a formal announcement in this regard on tomorrow (Monday), the source said.

Former test cricketer Haroon Rashid has represented Pakistan in 23 Test matches and served as PCB’s Director of Cricket Operations in 2017.

He was also the chief selector of the national team from 2015 to 2016 and manager of the national team from 2003 to 2005.