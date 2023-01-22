PTI, PML-Q reject Mohsin Naqvi’s appointment as Punjab’s caretaker CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi announced on Sunday that they will challenge the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to appointment former journalist Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

On Sunday, the ECP had confirmed the appointment of Naqvi as caretaker chief minister of Punjab, picking him from a name of four individuals proposed by Elahi and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

While lambasting ECP’s decision, former Punjab chief minister Elahi said that they cannot hope for free and fair elections from a person who was involved in a Rs3.5 million plea-bargain in the Haris Steel Case.

“How it is possible that my close relative is appointed as the caretaker CM Punjab,” he wondered.

Terming the ECP’s decision as controversial and against the code of conduct, he said that it would be challenged.

Separately, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the PTI will also challenge Naqvi’s appointment as the caretaker minister.

In a statement, he said that the “appointment of Mohsin Naqvi is a joke with the portfolio of Punjab chief minister.”

He also announced that PTI will organize rallies and opt for street agitation against the appointment.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Insaaf parliamentarian committee (parliamentarians of PTI) said that the people of Punjab will never accept the controversial appointment of Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

They said that the appointment went against ECP’s constitutional duty of holding free, fair and transparent elections.

They added that the caretaker chief minister should be a person with untainted reputation and possess the ability to hold free and fair elections followed by an effective transfer of power.

They also announced that the committee will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court and take to the streets against the controversial decision.