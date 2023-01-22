Prominent Karachiite and hotelier Bayram D Avari passes away

Prominent Karachiite, owner of the Avari chain of hotels and a leader of the local Parsi community, Bayram Dinshawji Avari passed away on Sunday.

Avari was born in Karachi prior to the partition in 1942 and was 81 years old. He had been suffering from prolonged illness.

Affectionately known as ‘baba’ by staff and admirers alike, he is survived by his wife Goshpi and children Dinshaw, Xerxes and Zeena and his grandchildren.

Sporting history

In his youth, Avari was an avid swimmer and sailor. He had represented Pakistan in the Asian games where he twice won the gold medal.

He was a gold medallist in ‘enterprise class’ yachting at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok with Munir Sadiq and again at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, when he participate with his wife Goshpi.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance Award for Sports (Sailing) in 1982.

Businesses

Avari was the chairman of the Avari Group of hotels which operates several five-star hotels across Pakistan.

His establishment was the first Pakistani company to have obtained international hotel management contracts and operate a 200-room 4-star hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. His firm also manages a 200-room Ramada Inn in Toronto at Pearson Airport in Canada.

Community leader

Avari was also a prominent leader of the local Parsi community.

He would host the annual Navroz ball at his hotel exclusively for community members.

Funeral

His funeral (Paidus) will be held in Karachi at his residence at Beach Luxury Hotel on Monday, January 23 with all Parsi (Zoroastrian) rites and rituals.

It will be followed by the Sarosh prayers at sunset the same day.