Punjab wildlife rescues black bear from Lahore

Punjab’s wildlife department team on Sunday said that its teams had rescued a black bear in chains from a house located in the Dharampura area of Lahore.

The wildlife officials said that during the raid, the department had arrested a man identified as Sajid Asghar for illegally keeping the black bear .

The officials further said that suspect was allegedly involved in business of selling the wild beast to jugglers.

It is worth noting that the department has prohibited the illegal possession of bears by including the animal in the wildlife schedule-3.

Police, along with Punjab Wildlife Department officials pose with the rescued bear. PHOTO: SAMAA TV

The beast would be handed over to Lahore Zoo or Jallo park administration after the completion of documentation.

Black bears are usually illegally kept for bear-baiting and begging across Pakistan.

The rescued bear seems to have been trained. PHOTO: SAMAA TV

Bear-baiting is considered a popular sport. During the fight, the bear is tied from the nose and its nails are cut. It is made to fight at least three dogs, who attack its nose during the round.