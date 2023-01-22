Watch Live
PTI chairman condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

Islamophobic acts were not an expression of freedom of speech, he says
Samaa Web Desk Jan 22, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, on Sunday.

In his latest tweet he said during his government last year, the UN General Assembly passed the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) sponsored landmark resolution to hold an annual International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

He said the resolution recognized that Islamophobic acts were not an expression of freedom of speech.

