Seventh month of Islamic month Rajab to commence from Tuesday

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee met in Islamabad on Sunday evening to spot the moon.

In a notification issued after the meeting, the Federal Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony announces that the moon of Rajab 1444 AH, has not been sighted.

“Therefore, Rajab 1, 1444 AH shall commence from Tuesday, January 24.”

The committee is led by Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad.

Rajab is the seventh month of the Islamic calendar year. It is preceded by Jummad al-Thani and succeded by Shaban.

After Shaban, comes the holy month of Ramazan.

Important days in Rajab

Rajab is among four of the most sacred months in the Islamic Calendar.

Its significance stems from the fact that key events took place in this month and some of Islam’s biggest leaders were born in this month.

One of the most important personalities to have been born in this month waas Hazrat Ali Abi Talib (RA).

It was also the month that saw the birth of Sakina Bint Hussain – on Rajab 20, and the death of Zainab Bint Ali (RA) on Rajab 15.

On Rajab 26, Hazrat Abu Talib ibn Abdul Muttalib died.

When is Shab-e-Mairaj in 2023?

The month of Rajab is believed to be sacred because it is the month when one of the most widely quoted miracles for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to take place.

The Shab-e-Mairaj (night of the journey) is a journey that is said to have taken place during the night of the Rajab 27 by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in 621 AD, a year prior to his migration from Makkah to Medinah.

During this journey Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had narrated was taken to visit different levels of heaven and even to the furthest mosque – Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem – currently the most disputed location between Palestines and Israel.

This journey is believed to have been a physical journey and not a dream, and is seen as a special gift and blessing to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The significance of the journey is that it is seen amongst Muslims as a reaffirmation of Prophet Muammad (PBUH) status as a messenger of Allah, and a reminder of the great blessings that have been bestowed upon him.

This year, Rajab 27 will fall on February 19.