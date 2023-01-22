Shehroze Kashif unhappy for not getting any support, respect

Pakistan’s mountaineer Shehroze Kashif expressed his disappointment on not getting any respect and support despite earning many laurels for Pakistan.

Shehroze Kashif holds the world record for being the youngest mountaineer to climb the Mount Everest and ‘killer mountain’ Nanga Parbat.

While talking to media, Shehroze Kashif said that he met many ministers who promised him help and assistance but none of them actually did it.

He had also met former Prime Minister Imran Khan last month and presented him the photo in which he was holding PTI flag on a peak.

Shehroze Kashif disclosed that he also asked for a meeting with President of Pakistan and Chief Minister Punjab but no one had time for him.

He also showed disappointment on not getting the recognition, which deserved.

Shehroze Kashif expressed his desire to become first Pakistani to summit all 14 peaks which are 8000 metres plus.

He also revealed that he would start his journey to climb remaining four peaks in March, after having a surgery.