Maryam Nawaz to arrive in Pakistan on Jan 28

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will return to Pakistan on Saturday, January 28, after nearly five months.

This was confirmed by her party on Sunday.

Following a small alteration in her travel itinerary, Maryam will set off for Pakistan from London on Friday, January 27.

She will first travel to Dubai. Thereafter on the following day, she will travel to Lahore, landing in the heart of Punjab at 5 pm on January 28.

Accountability for mandate thieves

Meanwhile, PML-N leader and Maryam Nawaz’s husband Chaudhry Safdar on Sunday stated that they are coming for those who stole PML-N’s legitimate mandate in the 2018 general election and gave it to their opponents.

“They (those who stole the mandate) should get ready for accountability,” he said while speaking to the media in Lahore’s Shahdara area, adding that the PML-N is prepared to hold all such people accountable.

Confirming Mayram’s imminent return, Safdar said that his wife’s arrest at the airport had been ordered by by former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

“Now a crowd will gather to welcome the PML-N senior vice president at the very airport,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto are those who struggled hard for the supremacy of the constitution, he added.

Commenting on early polls as demanded by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, he reiterated that they alone were not the solution to the country’s problems.

“First we must hold traitors accountable.”

He claimed that Saqib Nisar disqualified Nawaz Sharif with a single pen-stroke even though the people had elected him to parliament.

“I say, Saqib Nisar is the real traitor,” he said.

He continued that after Saqib Nisar, they would move on to hold to account all the other characters responsible for stealing votes and then hold elections.

He noted that it was binding on Maryam Nawaz to tell the nation who was responsible for conspiring against democracy and the constitution.

Safdar claimed that Shehbaz Sharif sacrificed his political capital to save the country.

“I agree, there is backbreaking inflation,” he said adding that first they dragged the country out of the quagmire and now they will save the country from default.

Captain Safdar went on to declare Imran Khan a security risk for a nuclear powered country, adding that the PTI chief wanted to roll back the nuclear program.