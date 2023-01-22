Cricketers congratulate Shan Masood on getting hitched

Pakistani cricketers congratulated their team mate Shan Masood, who got hitched with Nische Khan in Peshawar on Saturday.

Many cricketers wished good luck to the couple for a happy wedding life, whereas some of the most prominent current and former cricketers attended the wedding.

Current skipper Babar Azam and Shan Masood’s opening partner Imam-ul-Haq were also there to congratulate him on the wedding in Peshawar.

Former captains Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali were also seen in the wedding videos.

Other players, who could not attend the wedding congratulated him on Twitter.

Iftikhar Ahmed is busy playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), shared the wedding picture and wished the couple all the best for future.

Muhammad Rizwan, Shan Masood’s team-mate in Multan Sultans also could not attend the wedding but shared his joy on social media.

An Indian journalist also tweeted about his marriage and jokingly reminded him of the stats of cricketers before and after the marriage.